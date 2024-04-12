(Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet vowed to tighten stock listing criteria and urged companies to improve corporate governance in a new guideline released Friday, the latest effort to shore up the equity market.

The State Council will ensure “high quality development” of listed companies, crack down on illegal share sales and strengthen the supervision of dividend payouts, according to a statement. It will also promote the entry of medium-to-long term funds into the market.

The statement from the cabinet marks an elevated response compared to previous pledges, which came from the securities watchdog. Stocks have rebounded since a February low, aided by a raft of policy steps including purchases by state funds and restrictions on quant funds. But the advance has stalled this month amid uncertainties over corporate earnings and the economy’s recovery.

The guideline shows “that the changed regulatory stance is not just coming from the CSRC, but a chief task coming from the top decision makers,” said Yang Zhiyong, a fund manager at Beijing Gemchart Asset Management Co. “‘We expect more cases of punishment for IPO fraud or corruption in the IPO pipeline as first steps toward rectifying problems in the market.”

The statement was released after onshore markets closed Friday. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index showed little reaction to the guideline, ending the day down 2.1%.

Separately, Wu Qing, who leads the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said in an interview with Xinhua News that the guideline aims to protect investors’ rights and ensure stability of the capital market.

The CSI 300 Index has lost 1.7% in April as foreign funds sold mainland shares on a net basis for two consecutive weeks. The benchmark fell for the seventh straight session on Friday in its worst losing streak since March 2020.

In the latest setback to sentiment, China’s exports slumped more than expected in March, dealing a blow to hopes that booming sales abroad will offset weak demand at home. Data earlier this week showed consumer prices barely grew as deflationary pressure persisted.

Earlier measures including a crackdown on short selling, tighter IPO process, and other risk control measures have helped onshore markets recover, and “this new statement shows that this may be an ongoing focus with the attention of the top policymakers,” said Marvin Chen, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

--With assistance from April Ma and Kelly Li.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.