(Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet said it would step up support for the economy, vowing to use monetary policy tools at an appropriate time and consider other measures to boost consumption.

Authorities will use various monetary policy tools and enhance the implementation of prudent monetary policy to provide stronger support to the real economy, according to the readout from the meeting. The decision was announced by state television after a meeting of the State Council chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.