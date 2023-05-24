China Wants the Yuan To Rival the Almighty Dollar: Big Take Podcast

(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Terminal.

The US dollar is the world’s most-used currency for global transactions. Now China aims to elevate its currency as an alternative. Over the past year, President Xi Jinping's government has struck deals linked to the yuan stretching from Russia and Saudi Arabia to Brazil and even France.

Bloomberg reporter George Lei joins this episode to talk about how China’s efforts to create a rival to the dollar are going so far–and its goals for the future. And reporter Rebecca Choong Wilkins walks us through the geopolitics contributing to this currency competition.

Read more: China Takes the Yuan Global in Bid to Repel a Weaponized Dollar

