China wants to renew its defense relations with Australia, senior diplomat Liu Jianchao said on a visit to Sydney, a sign that a recent tense military encounter likely won't derail an improvement of overall ties.

“I believe it’s very important and China is also very proactive in resuming such a relationship based on mutual respect and mutual benefit,” Liu, the head of the Communist Party’s International Department, told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.

Liu did acknowledge the two countries have a ways to go to iron out the differences their militaries have, saying that “we need not deny it but there are some possible concerns on both sides.”

Earlier this month, Australia told China it had serious worries about injuries to its navy divers by sonar pulses from a Chinese destroyer in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. The Defense Ministry in Beijing rejected the criticism, saying its vessel kept a safe distance from the Australian ship and did not conduct any activities that might affect the diving operations.

The dispute came some two weeks after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese became the first Australian leader to visit Beijing in more than seven years in a historic trip in early November. His government has worked with Beijing to repair the relationship since coming to power last year.

In his comments Tuesday, Liu also said Australian journalists were “welcome” to return to China. There have been no Australian domestic outlets reporting inside China since 2020. The relationship had been worsening for years, and plummeted after then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government called for an independent inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about the potential for improving business links between Australia and China, Liu said the decision by Canberra to ban Huawei Technologies Co. from 5G networks in 2018 had left companies nervous. He said the security concerns expressed by Australia were “exaggerated” and Chinese firms were not sure what would happen if they chose to invest.

“If they don’t really see a clear future and if they don’t see any kind of certainty in the investment cooperation between the two countries, naturally they will not come,” he said.

