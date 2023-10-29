(Bloomberg) -- China accused the US of stoking global unrest as it opened its premier military forum, casting President Xi Jinping as a force for stability in an address to defense chiefs and experts largely from the Global South.

“Certain countries keep stirring up trouble around the world,” said Zhang Youxia, vice chair of the nation’s top military body, on Monday in a veiled swipe at the US. “They deliberately create turbulence, meddle in regional affairs, interfere in other countries’ internal affairs and instigate color revolutions.”

The war veteran’s comments in Beijing come as the US and China try to stabilize ties ahead of a potential meeting between their leaders next month, and underscore how fragile the relationship remains between the two nuclear-armed powers.

The Xiangshan Forum, styled as Beijing’s answer to Singapore’s Shangri-la Dialogue, begins as a series of military tensions around the globe test geopolitical ties. The Israel-Hamas war has put Beijing’s push to bolster its role as a global peacemaker under fresh scrutiny.

China’s refusal to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has further strained ties with the US. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was given a platform to speak at Monday’s event, as Xi continues to provide Moscow with diplomatic support.

Tensions are also simmering between China and the US in the South China Sea, the body of water that Beijing claims as its own, where warplanes and naval vessels have engaged in a series of tense encounters. President Joe Biden warned China last week the US would be forced to intervene if Beijing attacks Philippine vessels in the South China Sea.

Military Turbulence

China’s defense minister normally opens this week’s forum, but that’s been complicated by turbulence in the nation’s military leadership.

Li Shangfu was ousted from the defense minister role earlier this month, with Beijing yet to announce a replacement for the US-sanctioned general. His firing came after Xi abruptly removed top generals managing the country’s nuclear arsenal over the summer.

Instead, Zhang delivered the opening address. A longtime associate of Xi, he’s one of several top officials who could become the nation’s next defense minister, which in China is essentially a diplomatic role. The 73-year-old — a rare senior Chinese military official with combat experience, having fought against Vietnam decades ago — met with defense chiefs from Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, East Timor and Belarus over the weekend.

China’s appointment of a non-sanctioned defense minister could reopen the door for top-level military exchanges with the US, after China refused such talks until curbs on Li were removed. Beijing invited US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to this week’s gathering, in a potential sign it’s ready to restart such top-level talks.

Instead, Washington’s top official at the event this week is Cynthia Carras, principal director for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia, in line with the precedent of most previous years’ attendees.

Taiwan, the self-ruled democracy Beijing considers its own territory, is one of the biggest flashpoints in the US-China relationship, with Zhang pointing to tensions over the island in his speech. “No matter who tries to split Taiwan from China in any form, the Chinese military will never allow that to happen and will never be soft on them,” he said.

Any meeting between US and Chinese defense officials will come as both sides work toward a potential meeting of Xi and Biden at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco next month.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently met Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington. After those discussions, Wang said the path to such a sit down will not be smooth, requiring effort from both sides to reach consensus.

Global South

Much like the recent Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing earlier this month, the Xiangshan Forum is another venue for China to bolster its standing among Global South nations, an arena where it has a wide lead over Washington.

That’s important for Beijing as it mounts a challenge to the US-led world order, particularly in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. More than 60 developing nations are sending an official delegation to the event, according to an attendee list provided by the forum organizer.

“In a world mixed with challenges and turbulence,” Zhang told delegates, President Xi Jinping is “setting the right direction toward common security and lasting peace.”

