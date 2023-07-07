(Bloomberg) -- China plans to require online platforms to clamp down on cyberbullying on social media and in live broadcasts, after a public outcry erupted over reports of a harassment incident that led to a woman killing herself.

Online service providers must step up their monitoring and the timely removal of cyberbullying content, defined as illegal and harmful information that targets specific individuals, invade their privacy or impact their physical or mental health, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in draft guidelines published on Friday for public feedback.

If platform operators fail to comply, authorities could require them to suspend content updates. Firms can also be penalized according to existing laws that ensure online security and protect personal data, regulations that stipulate fines of up to 1 million yuan ($138,100).

These guidelines come after a woman in Wuhan reportedly killed herself in June, after online users incessantly criticized her for not looking her part as a mother who just lost her son in an accident with her neat outfit and makeup. The episode, reported by many including state-run China National Radio, sparked nationwide conversations about the dangers of cyberbullying. Regulators issued a notice days after her death on the need for regulation over online insults and defamation.

The CAC’s latest move adds another layer to Beijing’s expansive efforts to tighten controls on tech platforms run by the likes of Tencent Holdings Ltd., Kuaishou Technology, Bilibili Inc. and ByteDance Ltd., which have only just begun to recover from a sweeping two-year crackdown.

