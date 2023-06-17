(Bloomberg) -- China asked local authorities to closely watch for flood threats with heavy rains expected across the country in coming days.

The country faces a “complex and severe” situation in flood-prevention efforts, the Ministry of Emergency Management said in a post on official WeChat account. Local governments were asked to be on alert for flood threats in places including cities, construction sites and tourist spots, according to the post.

Heavy downpours are expected from central China’s Henan province to Guangdong in the south next week, the country’s meteorological agency warned.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.