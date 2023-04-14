(Bloomberg) -- China said it released relevant notices on the risk of falling debris near Taiwan this weekend following a planned satellite launch, denying Taipei’s claims that a no-fly zone will be imposed to the north of the island.

“It is not accurate that we’ve set a no-fly zone,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular briefing in Beijing on Friday, describing the issuance of notices on space activities as a “responsible act to ensure aviation safety.”

Taiwanese authorities said earlier that China planned a no-fly zone encompassing many international airline routes from 9:30 a.m. to 9:57 a.m. local time Sunday for “aerospace activities.” China aims to launch a meteorological satellite from Gansu province in the north of the country at 9:40 a.m., Taiwan’s CNA reported late Thursday.

The airspace closure was initially planned for as long as three days, according to officials in Taiwan, which would have overlapped with the April 16-18 Group of Seven foreign ministers’ meeting in Karuizawa, Japan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will likely have to fly through the region for the meeting after visiting Vietnam.

Tensions over Taiwan, which Beijing considers to be part of China, are especially heightened after President Tsai Ing-wen met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, prompting the Chinese military to conduct drills in the area. Beijing restricted flights and shipping around Taiwan in August as it held military exercises to protest a visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelolsi.

Taipei-based United Daily News, citing Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai, reported earlier that 33 flights would be affected this weekend. Maritime authorities in east China’s Fujian province have said entry to the specified area isn’t allowed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, citing the risk of falling rocket debris.

Officials in Taiwan said they had nothing to add to Transportation Minister Wang’s earlier remarks. The Civil Aviation Administration of China didn’t respond to a telephone call seeking comment.

