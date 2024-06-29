(Bloomberg) -- China warned of more rainstorms across the country, urging people to prepare for potential landslides as a prolonged bout of severe weather threatens travel and agriculture.

The country on Saturday issued a red alert for rainstorms, the most severe in its four-tier weather warning system, Xinhua News Agency reported. It cited the National Meteorological Center, which warned about possible geological disasters occurring in some rain-hit regions, including Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi and Guizhou provinces.

Meanwhile, record flooding of the Wusuli River in northeastern China is putting pressure on farmers in the area known as the major granary of the country. Flooding upstream is the largest ever measured on the river, which forms part of the boundary between China and Russia, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

The area has had accumulated rainfall about three times the average since June 20, the most for the period since 1961, the ministry said on its Wechat account. Light to moderate rain is expected to continue next week and various sections of the river will see more flooding, it said.

Heilongjiang province is China’s leading grain production area. In recent weeks, drought in China’s central provinces and floods in the northeastern and southern parts of the country have been dragging down its harvest outlook.

Listen on Zero: Climate Change Is ‘Loading the Weather Dice Against Us’

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.