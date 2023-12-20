(Bloomberg) -- China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Philippine counterpart that relations between the two countries are now facing “serious difficulties” amid tensions in the South China Sea.

The Philippines has changed its stance, reneged on its commitments and continues to “provoke and cause trouble at sea,” Wang told Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo in a phone call on Wednesday, according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry.

The call came a day after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Manila should revamp its approach in dealing with Beijing’s aggression in the South China Sea, where its claims overlap those of several Southeast Asian nations. Marcos discarded his predecessor’s non-confrontational tack toward China when he took office last year.

Tensions in the South China Sea escalated again this month after the Philippines protested Chinese ships’ ramming and blasting of water cannons at Filipino vessels, the latest in a series of encounters in recent months.

Marcos said earlier this month that the Philippines will seek more military agreements with other nations that would allow joint training, as the country tries to build on growing defense ties with the US and Japan. Manila recently agreed to initiate talks with France for a defense agreement that would allow troop visits.

Read more: Philippines Seeks More Defense Pacts Amid China Tensions

China will “definitely safeguard its rights” and “respond resolutely” if the Philippines “miscalculates” the situation or “colludes with malicious external forces to continue causing trouble and chaos,” Wang said in the Wednesday call with Manalo.

--With assistance from Lin Cheng.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.