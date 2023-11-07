(Bloomberg) -- China’s leaders warned state-owned companies in the energy and transport sectors about expanding beyond their core business areas, state media reported citing a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

Supervision over the scope of those businesses is needed and regulations need to be improved, China Central Television reported Tuesday citing a Communist Party meeting chaired by Xi that was focused on deepening reform.

Industries in energy and transportation — including those involved in power, oil, gas and railway networks — have natural monopolistic attributes and are urged to focus on their main businesses, the report said, citing the meeting. Such firms should not use monopolistic advantages to extend their upstream and downstream links.

The remarks come as Beijing tries to boost confidence in the private sector. While the meeting emphasized that the use of state capital would be encouraged in areas related to national security, the sectors were not named.

At the meeting, Xi also urged China to continue curbing pollution and improving the environment. China will also increase state capital injection in infrastructure construction of the networks, according to the report.

--With assistance from Li Liu.

