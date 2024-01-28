(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese Embassy in the US warned students from the Asian nation to be careful when flying through Washington Dulles International Airport after it said “many” were interrogated there by border agents or sent back to China.

“The relevant practices of US border law enforcement officers have seriously affected the studies of Chinese students studying abroad and caused great psychological damage,” the embassy said in a statement Monday on its official WeChat account, adding that students have been “interrogated and harassed for no reason,” with some having been detained for several hours or had their visas revoked.

The incidents happened at Dulles airport outside Washington in Virginia, according to the embassy, which advised those who plan to study in the US to “carefully choose” whether they want to enter through that hub.

The US Embassy in Beijing and the Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from Bloomberg News.

The warning marks a potential snag in efforts to resume exchanges and boost communication between the world’s two largest economies following last November’s high-stakes summit in California between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

During that meeting, both sides endorsed expanding educational, cultural and business exchanges. The result was seen as helping ease tensions that had built up in previous years. Scrutiny over Chinese students studying abroad increased during the Trump administration amid fears in the US about technology and intellectual property theft by China.

The Biden-Xi summit also contained other breakthroughs, including on restoring military-to-military communications and increasing flights and tourism cooperation. Over the weekend, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met in Bangkok and discussed scheduling a Xi-Biden call this spring.

China sent nearly 290,000 students to the US in the previous academic year — down more than 20% from a peak in 2019-2020, according to the Open Doors 2023 Report on International Educational Exchange.

Chinese media previously reported that some students from China have been questioned and temporarily detained at the US border.

Students have been asked whether they were sponsored by the government-linked China Scholarship Council, and whether they have participated in any research related to national secrets, according to China Science Daily. Some were sent back to China even if they had the right paperwork and their answers to the questions were negative.

The Chinese embassy said the US move in Washington “runs counter” to the consensus reached during the Xi-Biden summit about promoting people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

“We strongly urge the US to stop this wrong practice,” it added.

