(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe warned that the US’s Indo-Pacific strategy was pushing the two sides toward confrontation, in a strongly worded response to his American counterpart’s attempt to rally the region around Washington’s vision.

In a speech to Asia’s biggest security conference Sunday, Wei dismissed the strategy outlined by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin a day earlier as an effort to contain China’s development. The two defense chiefs were among numerous security officials to address the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore this weekend.

“To us, the strategy is an attempt to build an exclusive small group in the name of a free and open Indo-Pacific, to hijack countries in our region and target one specific country,” Wei said. “It is a strategy to create conflict and confrontation to contain and encircle others.”

The US and China have used the annual gathering to lay out their competing visions for the region’s security in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While the Biden administration has found a receptive audience in Asia to calls for protecting the sovereignty of smaller nations, it’s also facing skepticism about its commitment to the region, where China is now the dominant economy.

Wei’s speech included a reaffirmation of Beijing’s determination to fight against any attempt to formalize Taiwan’s independence.

