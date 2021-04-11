(Bloomberg) -- China’s competition watchdog is recruiting more staff and beefing up its resources amid a crackdown on anti-competitive behavior by powerful companies, Reuters reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

The State Administration for Market Regulation plans to expand its antitrust workforce by 20 to 30 people, up from about 40 now, according to the report. Budgets will be raised for anti-monopoly investigations, daily operations and research projects, the report said, without giving details.

