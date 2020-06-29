(Bloomberg) -- China is getting ready to allow its largest commercial banks to enter into investment banking and bond and stock deal-making as soon as this year, paving the way for them to take on Wall Street rivals as competition heats up in the nation’s $21 trillion capital market.

Regulators are discussing plans to grant such licenses initially to some of the nation’s biggest lenders, including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and China Construction Bank Corp., on a pilot basis, said people familiar with the deliberations who asked not to be identified since the matter is private. Policy makers are also mulling amending the commercial banking law to remove the legal hurdle that has prevented lenders from diversifying into securities and futures for decades, said the people.

The potential entry of Chinese banks, which have $43 trillion in assets, into deal-making, brokering and trading will pose a significant threat to local rivals such as Citic Securities Co. It would also increase competition for global banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, which have been expanding their operations in China and can this year petition for full control of local securities firms.

“It helps China banks to migrate into a universal banking model, which can boost banks’ non-interest income thus offset the pressure from falling loan pricing,” Citigroup Inc. analysts led by Hong Kong-based Judy Zhang wrote in a note, adding that any earnings boost will be limited. The move would also accelerate supply-side reform in the financial sector by eliminating smaller brokers, they wrote.

Even after the banking law is amended, only large banks will probably be considered as qualified and capable of managing the risks around providing securities services, said the people. The opening will be phased and banks will start by underwriting exchange-traded bonds, they added.

China Securities Regulatory Commission and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comments. Representatives at China Construction Bank and ICBC declined to immediately comment.

Business publication Caixin reported on Saturday that China may offer brokerage licenses to at least two big commercial banks, without giving further details. The CSRC said on Sunday while it had no information to provide in response to the article, developing high-quality investment banks is an important way to expand direct financing and multiple methods are under discussion. Whichever direction is picked, it won’t have a major impact on the existing industry landscape, according to the statement.

China brokerages business is fragmented, with its about 131 brokers having combined assets equivalent to less than a third of ICBC’s.

The stakes for banks looking at moving into the brokerage business will at first be comparatively small given their hundreds of billions of dollars of revenue. But a diversification into fee-based services would come at an opportune time as the government is also urging them to forgo profits in their lending services to help small businesses reeling from the impact of the virus outbreak.

Shares of brokers declined on Monday with Citic Securities falling as much as 3.3%. Huatai Securities Co. declined 4.4% as of 12:35 p.m. in Shanghai.

China’s securities regulator has mulled such a plan since as early as 2015, with the CSRC saying at that time it was studying a proposal to let banks apply for brokerage licenses. Bank of China Ltd. is the only Chinese bank that owns a domestic securities firm, through its Hong Kong-based brokerage unit. BOC International (China) Ltd. was established in 2002.

The CSRC said late last year that it wanted to create investment banks of an “aircraft carrier size” to compete with Wall Street, as well as promote the international expansion of its brokerage industry. That partly involves mergers between local players. Citic Securities Co. and CSC Financial Co. -- the nation’s biggest brokers -- have started a feasibility study on how to structure a merger deal, people familiar with the matter said in April.

