(Bloomberg) -- China is ramping up its coronavirus testing regime after linking at least two omicron cases at opposite ends of the country to international parcels.

Residents in southern city of Guangzhou who received overseas mail between Jan. 16 and 19 were told Wednesday to take a coronavirus test within three days. Additionally, local authorities are rolling out a free program from Thursday that will see anyone who has accepted an international package tested within three to seven days.

Guangzhou hasn’t found an omicron case in community transmission, but the increased scrutiny follows the detection of an infection in the nearby technology hub of Shenzhen that was linked to mail. More than 1,300 miles north, the Beijing government has asked residents to minimize purchases from high-risk countries and disinfect parcels thoroughly when unpackaging after its first positive result for the variant was found to have touched mail shipped from Canada through the U.S. and Hong Kong.

China has repeatedly pointed the finger at contaminated parcels and other goods as a source of coronavirus transmission, an idea that experts outside the country have said is unproven and unlikely. Authorities have taken aggressive measures in pursuit of Covid Zero, from mass testing to lockdowns, but are facing growing challenges in trying to stamp out the more transmissible variant that’s led to flare ups weeks before the Winter Olympics.

In addition to testing, Guangzhou will also require all inbound deliveries to go through a second round of disinfection upon arrival, and staff who handle overseas mail must have had a booster shot, according to local media report that cited the municipal postal bureau.

Nationally, 43 locally transmitted infections were confirmed on Thursday, including 24 in Henan province and 14 in the northern port city of Tianjin, according to the National Health Commission. That’s down from 163 reported on Jan. 16, the recent high of the current outbreak.

Recent delta epicenter Xi’an reported zero cases for a second day, after its 13 million residents endured a monthlong lockdown to contain an outbreak that ballooned to more than 2,000 infections. The city said it’s gradually easing control measures, including allowing some companies and certain supermarkets to resume operations and restarting mail deliveries.

