(Bloomberg) -- China’s financial markets will come to a standstill for three minutes on Tuesday as the nation commemorates former leader Jiang Zemin.

Trading in securities, futures, interbank bonds, money markets, foreign-exchange, bills and gold will be suspended for three minutes on Tuesday morning, with people required to stand in tribute during a memorial, according to the central bank and securities regulator. The start time wasn’t given.

Jiang, who presided over more than a decade of dramatic economic growth following the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, died Nov. 30 in Shanghai, aged 96. The Communist Party of China will hold a memorial at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in Beijing. All public entertainment activities will be halted that day.

The halt is aimed at expressing the nation’s “incomparable respect and deep mourning” to Jiang, the People’s Bank of China and China Securities Regulatory Commission said in separate statements. During Jiang’s tenure as party secretary from 1989 to 2002, China’s economy more than tripled.

