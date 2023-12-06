(Bloomberg) -- China’s financial firms are trying to get ahead of the traditional year-end scramble for cash, triggering some early signs of pressure in the country’s money market.

The rate on three-month negotiable certificates of deposit, a form of short-term borrowing, has climbed above its one-year equivalent for the first time since 2018. That suggests lenders have already started hoarding cash for year-end regulatory procedures, making it more expensive for non-bank borrowers to source funds elsewhere in the market.

“Financial institutions usually prepare funds at the end of each year for a smooth transition into a new year, this year they started it earlier than usual,” said Qi Sheng, chief fixed-income analyst at Orient Securities Co. “Banks have to lend more in December compared with the past year and financial institutions are more pessimistic about short-term cash conditions.”

China’s money market traders have been on edge since a liquidity squeeze at the end of October that raised short-term financing costs for some non-bank institutions to as high as 50%. The competition for cash has been elevated since Beijing’s recent push to issue an additional 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) of sovereign debt to help its faltering economy.

Why China Suffered a Liquidity Scare and Why It Could Come Again

The rate on three-month AAA-rated NCDs was around a two-year high of 2.70% on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compared to about 2.68% for the one-year equivalent.

Given the tight liquidity conditions, the People’s Bank of China may cut the reserve requirement ratio, the amount of cash that banks must keep in reserve, by 25 basis points by year end, according to Ming Ming, chief economist at Citic Securities Co. It is likely to roll over medium-term policy loans that come due next week, he said.

“The liquidity pressure is still relatively big,” said Ming, projecting NCD yields will remain at a high level until after the Chinese New Year.

