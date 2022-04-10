(Bloomberg) -- China’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield traded below that of its U.S. counterpart for the first time in more than a decade. That’s on growing bets for aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening, while China sticks to its easing stance.

The yield spread between Chinese 10-year bonds and U.S. Treasuries fell to negative 0.20 basis points, the lowest since June 2010. Treasuries sold off as minutes of the central bank’s March meeting last week showed “many” officials would have preferred to raise rates by a half percentage point but were deterred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The People’s Bank of China on the other hand is likely to trim a key lending rate this week to support an economy that’s struggling with Covid-19 lockdowns and a slowdown in its property sector. China’s yield premium has fallen from more than 100 basis points since the beginning of the year as its monetary policy diverged further from the Fed.

“Treasuries have been pricing in a multitude amount of hikes,” said Edmund Goh, head of China fixed income at abrdn Plc “Investors are concerned about yuan valuation if China no longer has a higher interest rate advantage”

The vanishing premium is likely to dampen the appeal of Chinese assets including the yuan, which is Asia’s best performing currency this year. Foreign purchases of Chinese debt have already taken a hit as global funds cut the nation’s bond holdings by a record in March.

High-frequency data detected outflows on an “unprecedented” scale from Chinese stocks and debt even as investments into other emerging markets held up, according to an Institute of International Finance report late last month.

However, some investors are still sticking to their bullish calls on Chinese government debt citing lower inflationary pressure in the country compared with the U.S. The shrinking yield gap is also spurring doubts on whether the People’s Bank of China may hold off on further easing to cap outflows.

