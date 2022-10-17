(Bloomberg) -- A promising Chinese takeout chain is about to open its third location in downtown Brooklyn, hoping to bust past obstacles such as rising rents and a sluggish return-to-office pace that have derailed efforts from other restaurateurs in the space.

Chinah, which offers bowls it describes as healthy meals from family recipes, opened its first branch in Jersey City in 2019 and the next in Manhattan’s Financial District in 2021. After this month’s opening in Brooklyn, founder Hegel Hei said, they will open another location in early 2023 near Grand Central.

The expansion comes not long after the Covid-19 pandemic pummeled fast-casual rising stars like Xi’an Famous Foods and Junzi Kitchen, both of which aimed to reshape how New Yorkers — and, ultimately, Americans — think of Chinese food.

Hei, 27, and a few friends opened Chinah in Jersey City’s Newport district in June 2019, using $600,000 of investment from friends, family and savings. The name is a both a reference to the country and the phonetic sounding of “eat where.” In Mandarin, “chi” translates to “eat” and “nah” means “where.”

From the get-go, customers were into the the concept of homemade Chinese bowls, and Hei was pulling in daily sales of $6,000. They could pick either from a menu of bowls such as “grandma’s favorite” — with meatballs, tomato, egg and other ingredients — or a signature bowl with honey-soy glazed, thick-cut pork belly with rice and vegetables. Or customers can make their own, a la build-a-bowl poke joints or Chipotle.

Then, Omicron hit the business hard. Hei closed the restaurant when Covid hit New York in March 2020 and laid off 26 employees, but he kept thinking about expansion. By March 2021, Hei was opening the second location by the World Trade Center, near where he now lives.

“There were four times during the last two years that we almost gave up,” Hei says. “The closest we thought was January of this year. We were down about 95% in sales. It was a ghost town.”

Meanwhile, Junzi Kitchen — which had been touted as the future of fast-casual Chinese food — closed three locations in the fallout from the pandemic. It’s now pivoting to Long Island. Xi’an Famous Food, known for its spicy, hand-pulled noodles and stewed pork burgers, struggled during the pandemic but is also recovering.

The Chinah team pushed on, adding delivery services. Sales recovered, providing capital to open the Brooklyn location. “It happens to be where a lot of our customers live,” Hei says.

Now, Chinah has signed contracts to open two so-called ghost kitchens — purpose-built for delivery, rather than dine-in service — in Soho and the Garment District for delivery and corporate catering in December. Chinah signed on with Kitchen United, which aggregates delivery orders from restaurants. “Our delivery and catering demand has been a lot,” Hei said. “The fastest way to do it is through ghost kitchens.”

Originally planned for July, the opening was pushed back due to the delayed arrival of stainless steel equipment caught in the middle of supply-chain snarls.

With the new Brooklyn location, Chinah will add new dishes like orange ginger chicken and sweet potato to the menu. A steak main dish is being taste-tested now and will be available later. The Brooklyn store will have a few days of soft opening, offering 500 bowls each day at half the price.

Growing up in Holmdel, New Jersey, Hei would bring lunches to school made by his grandma, and he felt a bit embarrassed for being different. While his high-school classmates were devouring chicken fingers and hamburgers, Hei’s bento box would be stuffed with items like rice, tomato, eggs, Kung Pao chicken and large, braised pork meatballs.

Now, Hei has a revamped attitude toward his family cuisine. “That’s something I’m so proud of now, as part of my identity,” Hei says.

