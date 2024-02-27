(Bloomberg) -- Europe saw the lowest number of company takeovers by Chinese investors in more than a decade in 2023, with the overall value of deals also falling, according to data published by EY. “Expansion into Europe through M&A activities is currently no longer a high priority in the corporate strategy of many Chinese companies,” said Yi Sun, partner and head of China Business Services in the Europe West region at EY. “While acquisitions are becoming less important in Europe, some Chinese investors are focusing on building mega-factories in Europe, particularly in the areas of electric cars and batteries.”

