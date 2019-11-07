(Bloomberg) -- A small Chinese lender made a rare decision to skip early redemption on its local tier-two bond, sparking fresh concern on the country’s smaller lenders as non-performing loans rise amid an economic slowdown.

Guangdong Nanyue Bank Co, based in Guangdong, a coastal province in Southeast China, said it won’t exercise an early redemption on its 1.5 billion yuan ($215 million) 6% tier-two bond next month, according to a filing on Thursday on the China Bond website. It didn’t give a reason for its move.

The 10-year note, sold in 2014, gives the issuer the right to redeem the bond in full at the end of the fifth year, according to its bond prospectus. Calls to the bank went unanswered.

“Given that most banks make early redemption on such securities, its (Nanyue Bank) not exercising the option will hurt investors’ confidence toward the bank,” said Zhiming Liao, an analyst at Tianfeng Securities Co. Liao said it would also make it uncertain whether the notes will be repaid on time at maturity while also increasing investor caution over such notes by other small lenders.

Investors have kept a close watch over China’s smaller banks after the unexpected government takeover of Baoshang Bank Co. in May, which imposed losses on some creditors.

In September, Bank of Jinzhou Co., which was the subject of a government-orchestrated rescue in July, announced that it’s seeking shareholder approval to halt dividends on its offshore preference shares for the year through Oct. 26. That’s after its capital adequacy ratios failed to meet regulatory requirements.

Chinese authorities are considering a sweeping package of measures to shore up smaller lenders, escalating efforts to contain one of the biggest risks facing the world’s largest banking system, people familiar with the matter had said.

