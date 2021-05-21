(Bloomberg) -- Dalian Wanda Group Co., the conglomerate founded by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin, has almost completely exited its investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., marking another retreat from overseas markets for the once-rapacious conglomerate.

Wanda, which bought the theater chain in 2012 for $2.6 billion, cut its stake to just 0.002%, according to a regulatory filing Friday, compared with 6.8% in an April 9 disclosure.

Wanda has been trimming its position in AMC for months as the chain struggled with the pandemic, but also as the group contracts its investment outside of China. The company -- spanning malls, films, sports and theme parks -- was among Chinese conglomerates that accumulated some of the world’s largest debts after snapping up overseas trophy assets, often at premium prices.

While AMC’s business has been battered by lockdowns, its stock has surged 477% this year to $12.23, fueled in part by day traders inspired by Reddit forums.

