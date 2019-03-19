Chinese Biotech Stock Soars on New Cannabis Subsidiary

(Bloomberg) -- Shineco Inc. shares doubled in U.S. trading after the Chinese biotech company said it has established a cannabis-focused subsidiary.

Shares of the Beijing-based company opened at their highest level since July, rising as much as 142 percent

Shineco aims “to expand in the industrial cannabis market including planting, CBD processing, CBD derivatives development and the comprehensive utilization of industrial hemp”

The company produces and distributes plant-based health products in China; its market valuation was $15.1 million as of Monday’s close

