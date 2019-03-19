(Bloomberg) -- Shineco Inc. shares doubled in U.S. trading after the Chinese biotech company said it has established a cannabis-focused subsidiary.

  • Shares of the Beijing-based company opened at their highest level since July, rising as much as 142 percent
  • Shineco aims “to expand in the industrial cannabis market including planting, CBD processing, CBD derivatives development and the comprehensive utilization of industrial hemp”
  • The company produces and distributes plant-based health products in China; its market valuation was $15.1 million as of Monday’s close

