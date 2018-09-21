(Bloomberg) -- China’s most influential analyst ranking is losing its analysts.

Some the country’s biggest securities firms are pulling out of the New Fortune analyst contest, days after a video of staff from one brokerage raucously partying with a client went viral. At least 30 brokerages, including Guotai Junan Securities Co. and Haitong Securities Co., have withdrawn, the Securities Association of China said in a statement on Friday.

The exodus comes after Founder Securities Co., a Chinese partner of Credit Suisse Group AG, suspended two analysts on Tuesday, citing video and photos that brought “severe damage” to the firm’s reputation. The researchers had been hosting buy-side clients at a dinner in an effort to win votes for the New Fortune competition, which is hosted by a state-run magazine.

New Fortune’s contest has suffered several scandals in recent years, related to bribes and other misbehavior as analysts sometimes went too far to win votes. Compensation levels at many Chinese brokerages are tied directly to the rankings, and the impact of winning a top spot can be massive. While run-of-the-mill analysts with five years of experience earn the equivalent of about $75,000 a year in China, someone who appears on the list can take home $1 million or more.

More than 1,500 analysts from 43 brokerages had been slated to take part in this year’s competition, and about 1,600 global and domestic institutional investors managing 70 trillion yuan ($10 trillion) were set to vote.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Jun Luo in Shanghai at jluo6@bloomberg.net;Evelyn Yu in Shanghai at yyu263@bloomberg.net;Lucille Liu in Hong Kong at xliu621@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sam Mamudi at smamudi@bloomberg.net, Michael Patterson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.