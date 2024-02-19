(Bloomberg) -- eHi Car Services Ltd., a Shanghai-based car rental company, is considering a return to the US capital market with an initial public offering that may raise about $300 million as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, which was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in 2019 after a $850 million take-private deal, is working with China International Capital Corp., Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG on the potential share sale, said the people. eHi may file confidentially for the listing once it clears regulatory approvals in China, the people said.

Deliberations are at an early stage and details such as size and timeline may still change, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Representatives for CICC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and UBS declined to comment, while eHi didn’t respond to requests for comment.

A listing would mark a rare return of a Chinese company to the US capital market. Amid tensions between Beijing and Washington during the Trump administration, some US-traded Chinese firms such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. sought second listings in Hong Kong as a hedge against delisting risks. Some decided to just delist from the US exchanges.

Founded in 2006, eHi offers car rentals and chauffeur services in China, operating in more than 500 cities with over 80,000 vehicles, according to its website. The company raised $120 million in a US IPO in November 2014.

A consortium led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ray Zhang bought out eHi shareholders in 2019. Private equity firms including Baring Private Equity Asia Ltd., MBK Partners Ltd. and Ocean Link Partners Ltd. also participated in the consortium. eHi then considered an IPO in Hong Kong aiming to raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported in 2021.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.