Chinese Citizens Among Four Dead in Pakistan Blast in Karachi

(Bloomberg) -- A blast in a vehicle in Pakistan’s southern financial hub, Karachi, killed at least four people including two Chinese citizens, a police spokeswoman said.

The blast happened outside the commerce department of University of Karachi on Tuesday, Shazia Jehan said on phone from Karachi. The attack may be a suicide bomb attack, local television channels reported, citing police officials, who declined to give more details.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.