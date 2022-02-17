(Bloomberg) -- Major Chinese banks in the eastern city of Heze have cut mortgage down payments for some home buyers, the first such move in the country to boost flagging housing demand, local media reported.

Greentown China Holdings Ltd. sold additional notes to refinance debt at a yield of 5.9% and and form a single series with the $300 million 4.7% bond due 2025 issued in October 2020.

Major Chinese banks in the eastern city of Heze have cut mortgage down payments for some home buyers, the first such move in the country to boost flagging housing demand, local media reported.

The Big Four state-run lenders -- Bank of China Ltd., Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and China Construction Bank Corp. -- lowered the down-payment ratio for first-time home buyers in the city of 8.8 million in Shandong province to 20% from 30%, according to the reports.

Sino Land’s Valuation ‘Depressed’ on Bearish H.K. Outlook, Citi Says (8:48 a.m. HK)

Sino Land Co.’s valuation remains “depressed” on weak home prices and a bearish outlook for Hong Kong’s residential segment, Citigroup Inc. analysts said.

The developer faces a dilemma over its HK$39 billion ($5 billion) net cash between falling returns from deposits and higher risk investment, analysts including Ken Yeung wrote in a report.

Additional notes yield 5.9% and will be consolidated and form a single series with the $300 million 4.7% bond due 2025 issued in October 2020.

Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt. The deal comes after Greentown China sold a $400 million 3-year green bond in January.

Yango Group Fails to Pay Interest for Two Dollar Bonds (7:02 p.m. HK)

Yango Group Co. missed interest payments of a combined $27.3 million for its two dollar bonds, listed on the Singapore Exchange, within a 30-day grace period, according to a Shenzhen stock exchange filing.

The company cited a temporary liquidity shortage as a reason for the missed payments. The incident may trigger the relevant clause of domestic bonds and Yango will hold a bondholders meeting.

China High-Yield Dollar Bonds Extend Declines as Builders Fall (5:06 p.m. HK)

Chinese high-yield dollar bonds fell 1-3 cents on the dollar, credit traders said, putting them on track for a fourth day of declines.

The market hasn’t had such a streak on a closing basis in a month, according to a Bloomberg index.

Times China Downgraded by Moody’s (4:44 p.m. HK)

Times China’s long-term corporate family rating was downgraded by Moody’s to B1 from Ba3, and its senior unsecured grade was cut to B2 from B1. The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

“The downgrade reflects Times China’s reduced liquidity buffer due to weakened funding access and continued cash spending on urban redevelopment projects,” Moody’s said in a statement.

The developer’s dollar bonds hit session lows on the rating cuts.

