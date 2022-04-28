(Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest coal miner saw its shares jump the most in a month after posting a massive profit increase on rising coal prices.

China Shenhua Energy Co.’s shares rose as much as 7.5% in Hong Kong on Thursday. Profit was up 66% in the first quarter to 19.8 billion yuan ($3 billion) amid higher production and a rise in prices of the fossil fuel.

Coal miners are benefiting from China’s push to increase domestic production after a shortage of the country’s mainstay fuel led to widespread power curbs last autumn. Beijing raised the benchmark price used to set long-term contracts late last year to encourage more output.

Shenhua, a listed unit of state-owned China Energy Investment Corp., raised production by 3.6% to 80.8 million tons in the quarter, while its average sales price rose 31% to 624 yuan a ton. The share price should rise in the next 30 days, Morgan Stanley analysts including Sara Chan said in a note.

Other miners also reported strong results. China Coal Energy Co. shares rose 8.8% in Hong Kong Thursday after it said first-quarter profits increased 83% from the previous year. Shaanxi Coal Industry Co. climbed as much as 10% in Shanghai. A gauge of energy stocks on the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 was up 4.8% as of 11:42 a.m. local time, leading the overall index to a gain of 0.4%.

