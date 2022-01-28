(Bloomberg) -- Chinese coal futures plunged after nationwide stockpiles hit a record level and the government vowed to keep a tight rein on prices.

Coal has returned to the top of the policy agenda after President Xi Jinping told senior officials of the Politburo earlier this week that China can’t allow its climate targets to clash with the need to ensure energy security. Xi delivered a similar message during a subsequent visit to the coal hub of Shanxi.

The contract in Zhengzhou closed 6.4% lower at 756.2 yuan a ton on Friday, having briefly topped 800 yuan earlier in the week. Those are historically high levels, but pale in comparison to the near-2,000 yuan a ton hit in October at the height of last year’s energy crisis.

In the first of three releases beginning on Thursday, the National Development and Reform Commission said that inventories held at power plants had risen to 170 million tons, sufficient for 22 days of consumption, even as demand has fallen in the run up to the Lunar New Year holiday.

The state planning agency then said that more coal from Indonesia will soon be available to swell supplies, after the world’s biggest exporter resumed shipments following its one-month ban. The NDRC ended its flurry of announcements with a pledge to strengthen control over the market after its recent surge.

China’s power plants, meanwhile, have warned that the nation risks a repeat of last year’s crippling outages if the government doesn’t step up financial assistance.

The barrage of announcements in recent days follows a largely successful response to the power crisis that roiled the economy in the fall. The government’s measures included reforms that allow utilities to pass on higher costs to industrial users, funding for clean coal projects, and a massive ramp-up in output that saw production surge to record levels.

