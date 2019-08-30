(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese Communist Party’s top leadership will convene a meeting in October for the first time in 20 months, state media said.

The meeting in Beijing will be held to discuss key issues about maintaining and improving China’s socialist system and modernizing national governance, the official Xinhua News Agency reported, citing a Politburo meeting led by President Xi Jinping on Friday. The report didn’t provide specific dates.

The Central Committee hasn’t convened since February 2018, in a break with the recent practice of holding at least one full meeting a year.

