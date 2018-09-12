(Bloomberg) -- China Communications Construction Co., the firm running Kenya’s new railway, won a bid to build an oil terminal that will boost discharge capacity more than 10-fold from an existing facility, according to port authorities.

Kenya and China signed infrastructure deals last week after bilateral talks between their leaders, President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement following an African heads of states summit in Beijing. The accords included the establishment of a special-economic zone at Dongo Kundu in the port city of Mombasa, where the new terminal will be situated.

The Chinese company and the Kenya Port Authority are yet to sign a contract for the facility, which will be able to store 400,000 metric tons, acting Managing Director Daniel Manduku said Wednesday in an interview in Mombasa.

The existing Kipevu terminal -- which handles about 90 percent of oil imported into Kenya and petroleum products on transit to neighboring nations -- can manage only one vessel of 35,000 tons at a time, he said. The new terminal will replace the current site situated within the Mombasa port and will have capacity to berth four ships of 100,000 tons each simultaneously, according to the KPA.

Chinese Financing

An initial tender for the new terminal was canceled in 2016 to include a liquefied-petroleum gas line, according to the KPA. It was originally scheduled for completion by 2019 and will now be ready in the last quarter of 2020 after two years of construction, according to Manduku.

The Chinese company is also operating the $3.8 billion railway linking Mombasa to the capital, Nairobi, for its first decade. China provided 90 percent of the financing for the 472-kilometer (293-mile) link commissioned in June 2017. It was built by China Road and Bridge Corp., a subsidiary of CCCC.

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced $60 billion of loans and other financing for the continent at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation last week.

