(Bloomberg) -- Fosun International Ltd. suspended trading in Hong Kong on Monday. It didn’t give a reason, though its statement referred to “the release of possible inside information”.

Nanjing Iron & Steel Co., partly owned by Fosun, also suspended trading in Shanghai on Monday.

Fosun’s dollar bonds rallied Monday morning. Its dollar bond due 2027 jumped 5 cents on the dollar as of 9:20 a.m. in Hong Kong, heading for the largest daily gain since June, bouncing back from the lowest-ever closing levels on Friday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.