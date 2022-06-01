(Bloomberg) -- Chinese corporate-loan deals have slumped this year, alongside weakness in other parts of the country’s slowing economy despite calls for banks to increase lending.

Syndicated and club loans so far this year by Chinese companies have fallen 58% to $45.6 billion, the slowest annual start since 2015, according to Bloomberg-compiled of data of deals in all currencies. Hong Kong-based loan bankers say that Covid restrictions on the mainland, including the Shanghai lockdowns, have been prolonging deal cycles.

It’s not just Chinese corporations which have slowed their borrowing. Financial institutions offered the fewest new loans since 2017 in April, central bank data showed, amid falling mortgage demand in light of the property sector’s slump. Authorities’ efforts to encourage personal and business borrowing have yet to show results.

The plunge in Chinese borrowing activity has overshadowed pockets of strength elsewhere, as the country’s loan volume in recent years has made up about one-third of the total in Asia excluding Japan. Signed corporate loans regionally fell 26% in the first quarter to $125.1 billion, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. But also excluding China, they rose 10% from a year earlier.

