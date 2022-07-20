(Bloomberg) -- China’s state-owned Chinatex Corp. Ltd. and Cofco Resources SA agreed to pay a total of $3.3 million in fines issued by ICE Futures US for working together in 2020 to evade position limits in cotton futures, the exchange said in a notice.

ICE said that between April and June 2020, Chinatex allowed some employees to trade through a Cofco Resources account, allowing Chinatex to hold a position exceeding the 5,000 contract limit set by the exchange. The companies later shifted the positions from Cofco’s account to Chinatex through prearranged trades, ICE said.

The companies agreed to the fines, with neither admitting or denying the alleged violations. Chinatex and Cofco Resources are units of Cofco Group, China’s biggest state-owned food processor, manufacturer and trader.

A Chinatex representative who answered calls to its main number declined to forward calls. The company didn’t immediately respond to a fax seeking comment. Cofco Group didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent to its general office.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.