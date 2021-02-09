(Bloomberg) -- SF Holding Co., one of the largest Chinese package-delivery services, is seeking to acquire control of tycoon Robert Kuok’s Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. in a HK$17.6 billion ($2.3 billion) deal.

The Chinese courier plans to buy a 52% stake in Hong Kong-listed Kerry Logistics, it said in a statement Tuesday. Bloomberg News reported last week that SF Holding was exploring a potential investment in the company.

SF Holding will offer cash for the Kerry Logistics stake and plans to keep the company listed in Hong Kong, according to the statement. Kerry Logistics also plans to sell some warehouse assets for HK$13.5 billion, it said. Shares of SF Holding, which were halted pending the announcement, will resume trading in Shenzhen on Feb. 10.

The deal will help SF Holding boost its distribution network and supply-chain services as it gains a footprint across Asia. SF Holding’s shares have more than doubled over the past 12 months, helping it surpass FedEx Corp. in value and giving it a market capitalization of about $75 billion.

The Chinese group owns courier service SF Express, which has benefitted from the rise in online shopping in China fueled by companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. In 2019, SF Holding completed the acquisition of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s supply chain assets in China for 5.5 billion yuan ($855 million).

Kerry Logistics offers air freight, trucking and ocean cargo services as well as customs brokerage and cross-border logistics for e-commerce companies. Its clients include fashion brands, food and beverage distributors, consumer goods companies, electronics manufacturers and other companies throughout the region.

Kuok, who is Malaysia’s richest person, controls Kerry Logistics through his family holding company and its publicly-traded real estate arm Kerry Properties Ltd.

