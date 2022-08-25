(Bloomberg) -- A plan by Chinese authorities to provide state guarantees for some developer bonds is picking up steam, after helping to fuel one of the strongest rallies in the nation’s junk bonds this year.

A unit of Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. priced a 1.5 billion yuan ($219 million) onshore bond Thursday at a 3.3% yield with a full guarantee from China Bond Insurance Co., according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly. That’s part of plans that emerged last week for a group of developers to get full guarantees on some new onshore bonds.

Following Longfor’s deal, a unit of builder CIFI Holdings Group Co. intends to sell a three-year note of between 1 billion and 1.5 billion yuan with a state guarantee, people familiar with the matter said Thursday. It will be sold in the interbank market with a guarantee from China Bond Insurance. A unit of Country Garden Group Co. also revealed plans last week to issue such a note.

A sector-wide liquidity crunch has prompted concerns about debt repayment for even the largest developers as many property firms have sought extensions. Chinese authorities have recently stepped up support for the debt-straddled industry, including on fundraising. The measures have been met by investor applause, even though many don’t consider it large-scale support for the sector as officials have signaled that homeowners are the priority of real-estate stabilization efforts, not builders.

Potential use of proceeds for the guaranteed bonds include repaying and repurchasing offshore debt at a time of record defaults. That’s fueled recent gains in dollar notes for firms including CIFI and Country Garden.

Bond deals moving forward, together with other support measures including a further 1 trillion yuan of economic stimulus, have bolstered sentiment in China’s junk dollar bond market. Such notes climbed the most in four months last week, according to a Bloomberg index, and have extended those gains this week. CIFI was among the leaders in Thursday’s advance.

China will offer 200 billion yuan in special loans to ensure stalled housing projects are delivered to buyers, Bloomberg reported earlier this week. That’s the biggest financial commitment yet from Beijing to contain a property crisis that’s seen home prices slump and real estate sales plummet.

The state help on developer funding indicated that “the policy risk has seen its bottom and we are getting closer to a tipping point,” said Agnes Wong, BNP Paribas’s head of APAC credit strategy.

