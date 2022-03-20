(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Ronshine China Holdings Ltd. said it is unable to to publish its audited full-year results by a March 31 deadline after the resignation of its auditor.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC was unable to complete its audit work because it required clarification of the pledging of certain bank deposits by Ronshine and the supply of requested information had fallen behind schedule, the real estate firm said in a Monday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Time Running Out for China Developers to Come Clean on Debt

Because of the change of auditors and the recent Covid-19 outbreak in China, Ronshine said it doesn’t anticipate being able to complete the necessary procedures for audited financial results by March 31. It does plan to release unaudited 2021 figures that day.

Ronshine is the latest Chinese builder to announce an auditor change this year, amid the sector’s first earnings season since its liquidity crisis spread. Transparency and governance concerns have cropped up alongside worries about developers’ ability to repay debt following a record number of defaults last year. Global ratings agencies have also pulled some assessments on property bonds due to insufficient information.

