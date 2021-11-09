Zillow Agrees to Sell 2,000 Homes as It Ends Flipping Business
Zillow Group Inc. reached an agreement to sell about 2,000 properties from the home-flipping business that it’s winding down.
British consumers freed from lockdowns have rediscovered trousers and suits again. Or so Marks & Spencer Group Plc’s latest numbers suggest.
A Hong Kong apartment sold for HK$640 million ($82.2 million), making it Asia’s most expensive per square foot in a further sign of buoyancy in the city’s upscale housing market.
Chinese developers’ bonds and stocks rallied after the Securities Times said authorities are likely to loosen controls for the nation’s real estate companies to issue local-currency notes, part of efforts to prevent a further deterioration in their financing.
Nov 9, 2021
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.’s credit rating was cut further into junk territory Tuesday by Fitch Ratings, which cited increasing risks that the company could default on dollar bonds.
Kaisa’s long-term issuer default rating was downgraded two steps to CCC- from CCC+. Investors searching for the next flashpoint in China’s crisis-hit real estate sector have been scrutinizing Kaisa, which completed a debt restructuring in 2016.
“There has been slow progress on the sale of Kaisa’s property management arm, some existing residential projects and investment properties in Shenzhen, and urban renewal projects in China’s Guangdong province,” Fitch said in a statement. “We believe these asset disposals are subject to execution risk, increasing the likelihood that the company will default on the interest payments due on its US dollar bonds.”
The downgrade reflects Fitch’s view that Kaisa’s liquidity has deteriorated further, with credit risks high due also to “undisclosed debt from wealth-management products, potential pressure to address non-capital market debt, declining contracted sales and limited progress on asset disposals,” it said.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.