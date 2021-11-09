(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.’s credit rating was cut further into junk territory Tuesday by Fitch Ratings, which cited increasing risks that the company could default on dollar bonds.

Kaisa’s long-term issuer default rating was downgraded two steps to CCC- from CCC+. Investors searching for the next flashpoint in China’s crisis-hit real estate sector have been scrutinizing Kaisa, which completed a debt restructuring in 2016.

“There has been slow progress on the sale of Kaisa’s property management arm, some existing residential projects and investment properties in Shenzhen, and urban renewal projects in China’s Guangdong province,” Fitch said in a statement. “We believe these asset disposals are subject to execution risk, increasing the likelihood that the company will default on the interest payments due on its US dollar bonds.”

The downgrade reflects Fitch’s view that Kaisa’s liquidity has deteriorated further, with credit risks high due also to “undisclosed debt from wealth-management products, potential pressure to address non-capital market debt, declining contracted sales and limited progress on asset disposals,” it said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.