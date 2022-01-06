Permian Schemers Buy Jet, Bahamas Property With Investors’ Money
SEC files lawsuit against Heartland Group Ventures and its founders for Ponzi scheme and misleading investors.
SEC files lawsuit against Heartland Group Ventures and its founders for Ponzi scheme and misleading investors.
(Bloomberg) -- A unit of Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. defaulted on a yuan loan after a demand for early repayment, according to a notice sent to investors by the trust company involved and seen by Bloomberg.
China Credit Trust Co. said in the notice that the developer’s unit has defaulted on the trust product with 645 million yuan ($101 million) of overdue payment. The trust firm raised funds for the developer by selling the high-yielding investment product to investors. It also oversees payments from the borrower.
The development escalates concerns about liquidity stress at the developer amid a broader debt crisis in the industry. Long considered one of the healthier property firms, Shimao Group had until recently appeared largely unscathed by the credit-market turmoil that led to defaults by junk-rated rivals including China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. That view has shifted in recent weeks, as speculation of payment difficulties at Shimao Group sent the company’s bonds tumbling to record lows.
China Credit Trust and Shimao didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
China Credit Trust demanded early repayment on the product by Dec. 25, after the developer failed to meet installment requirements, according to the notice. Shimao is a guarantor of the trust product, which was originally due in less than three months.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.