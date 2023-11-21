(Bloomberg) -- Sunac China Holdings Ltd. secured funding for one of its property units from a government-backed asset manager, in a further sign of support for the beleaguered real estate sector in China.

Shanghai Haolong agreed to a three-year loan of up to 3.5 billion yuan ($490 million) for a homebuilder half-owned by a Sunac subsidiary, according to an exchange filing Tuesday. Haolong is partially backed by China Huarong Asset Management Co., one of China’s biggest bad-debt managers.

China is stepping up support for the sector after a string of debt defaults and plunging home sales accelerated a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy. Regulators are drafting a list of 50 developers eligible for a range of financing, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. China Vanke Co. and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. are among companies that have been named in a draft of the so-called white list.

Sunac, the nation’s third-largest developer in 2021, was among the developers that defaulted, and this week became one of the first to complete a debt restructuring. The firm won court approval for a plan that covers an estimated $10.2 billion of creditor claims, $5.7 billion of which would be compensated with new dollar bonds.

Sunac shares have surged on the debt deal and government support, rising almost 19% in two trading sessions this week.

The loan for Sunac comes with a term of no more than three years, with the last being a grace period, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange filing. Huarong Capital Management Co. is the executive partner for Shanghai Haolong and China Huarong acts as the limited partner.

