(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd. has missed its first payment on a dollar bond since worries about the firm’s financial health emerged late last year.

Bondholders hadn’t received payment for a coupon initially due Monday, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. Sunac has a 30-day grace period to make payment and avoid triggering an event of default, according to the bond’s offering circular. The note on which payment hasn’t occurred fell 5.1 cents on the dollar to 26.1 cents Tuesday, on pace for the biggest drop in four weeks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Once viewed as one of the survivors of Beijing’s sweeping clampdown on the embattled real estate sector, Sunac is at a debt-payment crossroads. China’s fourth-largest developer by sales in the first quarter of this year faces $1.6 billion of other offshore and local bond payments due through June, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. That includes three more interest payments due this month on dollar notes.

Sunac previously showed a willingness to repay its debt with share placements in recent months and a loan from its founder, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Daniel Fan. Still, a potential default “could lead to dimmer prospects for Chinese developers as sentiment has already been weakened by the Shanghai lockdown and China’s widespread Covid outbreak,” he said.

The company recently won bondholder approval for an 18-month repayment extension involving a unit’s 4 billion yuan ($628 million) note. Chinese developers have been rushing to delay payments and avoid imminent default, as offshore refinancing channels effectively remain shut for many firms and home sales continue to decline sharply.

