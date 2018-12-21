(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks extended declines Friday, with the large-cap CSI 300 Index falling for a sixth day and heading for its lowest close since March 2016. Equities in Hong Kong also dropped.

The CSI 300 gauge fell 1.6 percent, taking its six-day loss to more than 6 percent. Other markets across Asia also retreated in the wake of a sell-off in the U.S., which faces the threat of a government shutdown. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index pared losses as Tencent Holdings Ltd. jumped more than 4 percent, but the benchmark was still in line for its lowest close since Nov. 1.

The declines come toward the end of a year in which investors in Chinese equities have found few bright spots, with nearly $3 trillion wiped off the value of the country’s stock market since the end of January. Hopes of a resolution in the trade dispute with the U.S. and steps by Chinese authorities to provide more liquidity support and loosen curbs in sectors such as property have failed to lift stocks.

PBOC’s New Lending Facility Echoes Earlier Programs by ECB, BOJ

Developers fell further Friday -- China Fortune Land Development Co. and China Vanke Co. were among the worst performers on the CSI 300, retreating more than 4.5 percent. A sell-off in health-care stocks extended amid concern over government policy on drug pricing. There wasn’t much sanctuary in small caps either, with the ChiNext gauge falling 1 percent.

“Although the market still faces pressure in the short term, there may be some news coming out in the afternoon from the Economic Work Conference, so everyone is waiting for the outcome of the meeting to make their investment decisions,” said Liao Zongkui, analyst with Lianxun Securities. He was referring to an annual gathering of China’s leaders that sets out policy for next year. The meeting finishes Friday.

“Our bet is that the regulator will try to support the stock market at 2,500 level,” Liao said. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.2 percent at 2,506.55 as of 1:21 p.m. local time.

After failing to predict the worst year for China stocks in a decade, strategists are cautiously optimistic for 2019. The Shanghai gauge will end next year at around 2,950, according to the median estimate of 22 analysts and fund managers surveyed by Bloomberg.

In Hong Kong, Tencent surged the most intraday since Dec. 3 following reports that Chinese regulators have resumed approving games, indicating a possible end to a months-long hiatus that’s chilled the world’s biggest gaming industry.

