(Bloomberg) -- Chinese EV maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co. is in talks for commitments from five investors for about $300 million in shares to be offered in its Hong Kong initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Leapmotor could raise as much as $1 billion in the listing, which could start taking investor orders as soon as Tuesday, said the people, asking not be identified because the terms aren’t yet public. The cornerstone investors could pick up about one-third of the offering, based on the mid-point of a price range, the people said.

Those in talks for investments in Leapmotor’s offering as cornerstone investors, according to the people, are:

Zhejiang Industrial Fund

Jinhua Industrial Fund

Jinkai Leading Fund

GF Fund

Kwok Tai East

Deliberations are ongoing with the cornerstone investor lineup and IPO details could still change, the people said. A representative for Leapmotor declined to comment, while representatives for the funds and Kwok Tai East didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2015, Leapmotor focuses on the mid-to-high-end segment of new energy vehicle market in China with a price range of 150,000 yuan ($21,397) to 300,000 yuan, according to a preliminary filing to the stock exchange. It delivered 43,748 vehicles in 2021, a 444% increase from a year earlier.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., China Capital International Corp., Citigroup Inc. and CCB International are the joint sponsors.

