(Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric vehicle startup Nio Inc. reported a narrower second-quarter loss on a recovery in car-buyer demand, and said it’s working with semiconductor suppliers to mitigate the impact on production from a global chip shortage.

The Shanghai-based company posted a net loss of 587.2 million yuan ($90.6 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with a 1.18 billion yuan shortfall a year earlier, it said in a statement. Revenue surged to 8.45 billion yuan, exceeding analyst estimates of 8.29 billion yuan, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Nio delivered 21,896 vehicles last quarter, more than doubling from a year earlier when China was just starting to recover from the first outbreak of Covid-19. Sales were in line with the company’s forecast of between 21,000 to 22,000.

“As the EV adoption begins to reach a tipping point worldwide, we believe it is imperative to speed up the launch of new products to provide more premium smart EV offerings,” founder and Chief Executive Officer William Li said in the statement.

“While the global supply chain still faces uncertainties, we have been working closely with our partners to improve the overall supply chain production capacity,” he said.

Nio’s gross margin came to 18.6% in the quarter, down from 19.5% in the previous three months but up from 8.4% a year ago.

Shares of the startup pared a postmarket gain of as much as 1.6% to trade up 0.8% to $44.30. The stock had fallen 9.8% this year as of the close of trading Wednesday.

