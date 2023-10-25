(Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc. plans to bring its driver-assistance features to Europe next year, while pledging to adhere to the region’s stringent data-protection rules.

The Guangzhou-based company aims to roll out its so-called Navigation Guided Pilot product in Europe by the end of 2024. Xpeng will be “fully compliant” with European regulations, Vice Chairman Brian Gu said Wednesday.

“We’re dedicated to provide the best technologies that we can develop and deliver to all customers globally, not just in China,” Gu said.

Chinese manufactures pushing into Europe have been forced to turn off some of the software features available to drivers in their home market due to data-privacy concerns. Xpeng will start by deploying some autonomous driving capability on highways in Europe and work on providing additional features also in cities. It’s working on specific commands important to local customers, including parallel parking.

Gu and Chief Executive Officer He Xiaopeng recently visited Volkswagen AG’s headquarters in Germany. Europe’s biggest carmaker in July unveiled plans to invest $700 million in Xpeng and jointly develop EVs in China. “The collaboration and project is progressing on track,” Gu said.

The loss-making manufacturer has started cutting expenses across the company including in manufacturing processes, power trains and software, Gu said. Xpeng targets a steady increase of its gross margin next year to help meet its goal of breaking even in 2025, he said.

