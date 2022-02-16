(Bloomberg) -- Guo Wengui, the exiled Chinese businessman and former partner of Trump political strategist Steve Bannon, filed for bankruptcy less than a week after a judge ordered him to pay $134 million for moving and keeping a yacht out of the reach of creditors.

Guo sought Chapter 11 protection from creditors in Connecticut late Tuesday, estimating assets of no more than $500,000 and liabilities of as much as $500 million, according to court papers. In the U.S., bankruptcy pauses lawsuits against a filer while a plan to repay creditors is sorted out.

Last week, Judge Barry Ostrager of New York state court said Guo has racked up fines of $500,000 a day over 268 days for moving and keeping a yacht, the Lady May, outside the court’s jurisdiction in violation of a prior order. Ostrager told Guo to pay the sum in five business days.

The Lady May made news in 2020 when Bannon, a partner in a media venture with Guo, was arrested on unrelated federal charges while on board. The yacht was purchased for 28 million British pounds in 2015 ($38 million today).

Guo is appealing Ostrager’s decision and has said in court papers that he doesn’t control the yacht. The businessman’s bankruptcy lawyer, William Baldiga, didn’t immediately return a request for comment Wednesday morning.

The dispute stems from a $30 million loan Guo got from Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity Fund in 2008, which was never repaid and has ballooned to more than $116 million with accrued interest. Guo’s bankruptcy filing lists Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity Fund among his creditors.

A 15-room Manhattan condo where Guo has lived for years is listed for sale for $45 million, about $23 million less than it was purchased for in 2015. In his bankruptcy petition, Guo said he resides at a townhouse on the Upper East Side.

The bankruptcy case is Ho Wan Kwok, 22-50073, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut (Bridgeport).

