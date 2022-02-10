(Bloomberg) -- A judge found Guo Wengui in contempt and ordered him to pay $134 million to a creditor, ruling the exiled Chinese businessman moved a yacht out of U.S. waters to shield it from debt collection.

Judge Barry Ostrager of New York state court found that Guo “exercised dominion and control” over the yacht, the Lady May, and had arranged for it to leave New York waters despite an earlier court order requiring it to remain in the jurisdiction. The yacht made its way to the Bahamas.

The Lady May made the news in 2020 when political strategist Steve Bannon, a partner in a media venture with Guo, was arrested on unrelated federal charges while on board.

Guo, also known as Miles Kwok, was ordered to make the payment within five days or face the possibility of arrest.

John Siegal, a lawyer for Guo, declined to comment on the order.

The dispute stems from a $30 million loan Guo got from Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity Fund in 2008, which was never repaid and has ballooned to more than $116 million with accrued interest over the years. In court papers, Guo has maintained that he doesn’t own the Lady May.

The yacht was in New York waters in August 2020 when Bannon was arrested on charges that he defrauded donors to a border wall fund. He was ultimately pardoned by then-president Donald Trump.

After the yacht left the area, the judge imposed a fine of $500,000 a day until its return, which has now swelled to the figure Guo was ordered to pay Pacific Alliance.

The yacht was purchased for 28 million British pounds in 2015 ($38 million today). It was most recently anchored off the Italian coast, according to Bloomberg ship-tracking data.

The case is Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity Fund L.P. v. Kwok, New York State Supreme Court, 652077/2017.

