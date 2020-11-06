Nov 6, 2020
Chinese Exports Growth Accelerates in October as Imports Rise
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese exports expanded faster than expected in October, providing support for the recovering economy and driving increasing demand for imports, which rose for a second straight month.
- Exports increased 11.4% in dollar terms in October from a year earlier, while imports gained 4.7%, the customs administration said Saturday. That left a trade surplus of $58.4 billion for the month. Economists had forecast that exports would increase by 9.2% while imports would grow by 8.6%.
Key Insights
- China’s economic recovery likely continued in October, with early data showing ongoing expansion in manufacturing and a pickup in the services industry.
- Strong exports have been a major support to that recovery due to international demand for things like medical gear and equipment for people to work at home. There may also be a boost from re-openings in other countries, although that may fade away as major economies return to virus lockdowns.
- We expect “China’s export to remain robust,” Citi economists led by Li-Gang Liu wrote in a report before the data, “slowed by high base last year but continuing to benefit from the recovery of global demand before the recent surges in Covid-19 cases in Europe and the U.S.”
- Imports growth likely suffered from fewer working days in the month. However, China is expected to continue ramping up agricultural and energy imports from the U.S. in order to meet the targets set in the trade deal inked in January. Recovering domestic demand also likely helped support the solid growth.
