(Bloomberg) -- China’s export growth unexpectedly rebounded in May and imports dropped, as the trade standoff with the U.S. intensifies and both countries show no signs of deescalating tensions.

Exports rose 1.1% in May from a year earlier, while imports declined by 8.5%, the customs administration said Monday, leaving a surplus of $41.65 billion.

Economists forecast that exports would decline by 3.9% while imports would drop by 3.5%.

Trade flows in May will be affected by the U.S. and Chinese tariffs announced earlier in the month. While most trade won’t actually have the new tariff rates applied, it may have encouraged some companies to ship earlier in the hope of getting their goods in under before the deadline

The U.S. Trade Representative also started reviewing imposing 25% tariffs on the remaining approximately $300 billion in imports from China.

Both sides have blamed the other for the breakdown in talks in May

Chinese central bank governor Yi Gang said in an interview last week that there’s “tremendous” room to adjust monetary policy if the trade war deepens, and also signaled that he is not wedded to defending the nation’s currency at a particular level

President Xi Jinping said during his visit to Russia last week that “I cannot imagine if China and the U.S. are completely separated -- this is not something that I am willing to see, nor my U.S. friends, including Trump, would be willing to see.”

“The increase in tariffs will likely hit the second quarter and the third quarter growth the hardest,” wrote UBS Group AG economists Ning Zhang and Tao Wang in a recent note. “If 25% tariffs are imposed on another $300 billion of Chinese exports in the next one to two months, we think it would be difficult for China’s GDP growth to stay above 6% in 2019 and 2020 even with additional stimulus.”

